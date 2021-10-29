Daniel B. Millard, 65, of Titusville, passed away suddenly due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Meadville Medical Center.



Born on June 6, 1956, in Titusville, he was one of ten children to the late Clinton and Stella Seely Millard.

On March 1, 1975, Daniel married Barbara J. Shull, who survives.

They shared 46 years of marriage together.

Daniel worked on the Railroad as a machine operator for over 40 years.

He was dedicated to his job and was known for never taking a sick day.

He loved to hunt, fish, spend time outdoors, and most of all he enjoyed being with his family.

His kids and grandkids meant the world to him.

Through all of life’s troubles, he stayed positive and always told everyone, “It could be worse!”

Daniel is survived by his wife, Barbara Millard, and their two children, Daniel and Wendy.

Surviving is Daniel’s son, Daniel P. Millard and wife Lisa of Cambridge Springs and their children, Caitlin Durell and husband Ben, Christopher Millard and wife Anna, and Devon Millard; and Daniel’s daughter, Wendy Millard of Titusville; in addition are six great grandchildren, Sawyer, Leeland, Aleeah, Adelynn, Ava, and Lliam.

Also surviving are five siblings, Ron Millard, Pat Tracey and husband Fred, Marty Millard and wife Arlene, Doug Millard and wife Debbie, Bruce Millard, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding Daniel in death are his parents, four siblings, Jim Millard, Jerry Millard, Bill Millard, Bonda Millard, a sister-in-law Charlotte Millard, and a nephew Brian Tracey.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Monday, November 1, from 1 pm to 3 pm, will funeral services following, beginning at 3 pm.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

