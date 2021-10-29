Featured Local Job: Intake Caseworker Supervisor

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Intake Casework Supervisor.

POSITION: Intake Casework Supervisor- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $ 38,854.40-$46,185.67

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: October 27, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: November 10, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is professional social service work of a supervisory nature. Employees in this class supervise the provision of case management services to children, youth and families, people who are mentally disabled, people who are physically challenged, and others to assist them in attaining a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional or physical adjustment. Work involves responsibility for supervising and training a small group of professional county social service workers, but the worker will also carry a caseload. Supervision may also be exercised over paraprofessional human service workers. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies and procedures, but employees are expected to exercise considerable initiative and independent judgment in achieving objectives. Work is reviewed by a professional or administrative supervisor through conferences, reports and results attained.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Supervises assigned staff and handles related personnel issues including evaluation of work and staff Assigns work to assigned staff to ensure even distribution of cases Provides daily instruction, support and direction to staff regarding any issues and ensures compliance with state and agency policies and procedures May conduct intake assessment interviews to determine needs of children and adults May provide crisis intervention either by phone or in person to stabilize adults, children and families May make referrals for ongoing treatment Assesses individuals for need of emergency mental health services and provides direct delegate services as needed May provide information, referral and other required services to individuals May receive Reports of Need (RON), and appropriately categorizes the RON according to severity of the report. Appropriately acts on each category RONs according to PA Code 6 §15.26 b (1) through (5), §15.42 (a) through (d) and §15.45 (a) through (c) May investigate or provides supervisory support for protective service reports according to PA Code 6 §15.41-15.43 and reviews same received from community or facility as specified in PA Code 6 § 15.45 May complete screening and intake forms in order to determine need for assessment services and priority for services, and/or provides supervision to assigned staff who perform these functions May determine level of care based on placement guidelines May determine appropriate funding arrangements that includes review of client’s income, third party benefits and individuals’ eligibility for referral to funding sources/agencies and recommends services for alcohol and other drug individuals Assesses crisis situations and acts to resolve them appropriately Prepares reports, summaries and documentation as required and needed on individuals’ records and progress; utilizes computer frequently for record-keeping/reporting requirements Oversees the development and implementation of service plans for individuals including use of community resources and natural supports May make necessary arrangements according to individuals’ needs including referrals/contacts to other community services/agencies to help fulfill the service plan/meet immediate needs Maintains accurate documentation and records on individuals and their progress and assures that subordinates do the same Coordinates schedules to assure efficient program management Assists and supervises preparation for court reviews and hearings and testifies as required at court hearings Holds regularly scheduled individual supervisory meetings including 10-day reviews Prepares required reports as mandated by federal, state, or County policies and procedures Completes necessary filing and maintenance of records Participates in the on-call rotation to offer support and guidance to workers after hours

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attends staffings, training, and other meetings as required Assures that all required documentation is submitted to or file with the Courts Does entry into pertinent data bases and completes required paperwork/reports Performs other job-related work as required

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Supervised directly by the Children & Youth Administrator. Will be closely supervised during the first 6 months in the position.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED:

Supervises the Intake Caseworker staff assigned to Intake but provides support to all staff in the unit.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise, but subject to frequent disruptions and stress Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt Works in conditions of potential outbursts or disruptive behavior of individuals Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways Works frequently outside the office and is exposed to above average dust/dirt/odors and smoke

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess above average ability to record, convey, and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Usually performs job functions in a high-stress environment Must be able to sit and/or drive for long periods throughout the work day with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting, and reaching as necessary to carry out essential duties of job Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso as necessary to carry out duties of job Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of fifty (50) pounds Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position Must be able to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work Must have above-average ability to think clearly and act decisively

QUALIFICATIONS:

Two years of professional experience in public or private social work and a bachelor’s degree with major course work in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; OR any equivalent combination of experience and education which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

Clearances:

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills Must possess the ability to function independently and have flexibility Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to individual’s information and records Must possess the ability to operate personal computer and related software, to type and utilize other office equipment, and to prepare required reports Must possess the ability to make accurate observations and documentation of it in regard to individuals’ needs Must possess some knowledge of child development and the ability to conduct intake assessments Must possess the ability to express empathy and understanding to all individuals Must be able to interact effectively with staff at other agencies Must be able to work effectively with persons involved in the criminal and/or juvenile justice system Must be able to rapidly establish rapport with individuals having behavioral health, substance abuse, or intellectual challenges Must have transportation available and a willingness to travel for work-related job duties Must possess knowledge of departmental policies and procedures and the ability to train others of same and enforce them in regard to department duties and responsibilities Must possess effective interpersonal skills in dealing with individuals, co-workers, agencies, therapists, physicians, police officers, and other professionals Must possess knowledge of and ability to practice effective organizational and conflict management techniques Must possess the ability to equitably divide workload with Caseworkers Must assure coverage for all Intake unit functions in the absence of Caseworker

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: November 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.



Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.