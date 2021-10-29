Featured Local Job: Production Manager and Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper

American Precast Industries, LLC currently has openings for a Production Manager and an Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper.

American Precast Industries, LLC is a manufacturer of precast concrete products in Clarion, PA. Their current products range from pole bases to large retainage wall blocks. They are a fast-growing organization and looking for individuals who will be part of a team responsible for safely and efficiently producing precast concrete products of the highest quality standards.

Position: Production Manager

Job ID: 2021-062131 Exempt



Full-TimeWork Remotely:

Multiple Positions Open

American Precast Industries is seeking applications from a motivated individual with concrete and management experience to fill a production manager position. Applicants should have a minimum of five years’ experience as a production manager, site foreman, or project manager in the concrete or other relevant industry. Applicants must have the ability to manage employees and maintain a production schedule. General knowledge of concrete, with the ability to test and finish concrete is preferred. All applicants must be able to read and understand production build sheets as well as the ability to send and review emails.

Starting salary for this position is $42,000 as well as the benefits outlined below. The production manager will be provided with a cell phone and laptop.

Benefits offered:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance – Company paid

Health insurance – Company paid

Vision Insurance – Company paid

Major holidays observed

Paid time off

Benefit Conditions:

Waiting period may apply

Schedule:

Monday to Friday (Shift dependent)

Additional hours as needed to complete production

Pay Frequency (Bi-weekly)

American Precast Industries, LLC, does not discriminate in employment opportunities or practices on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, veterans’ status, or any other characteristic protected by law. They are always looking for the best, most qualified people to join their team.

*Experience is a plus, but not required. They will train candidates.

*Growth opportunities based on job performance

Qualified applicants are subject to pre-employment drug testing, physical, and background check upon receipt of conditional job offer.

Please send job application to Tom McConnell, Sales Director, [email protected], or contact at 814-316-2754.

Position: Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper

Job ID: 2021-062145 Non-Exempt

Job Type: Full Time

Work Remotely: No

Multiple Positions Open

American Precast Industries is seeking a self-motivated organized professional for the position of bookkeeper and administrative assistant. Applicants must have a firm understanding of Microsoft office particularly Microsoft Excel. Experience with general accounting and Quickbooks is preferred but not required. On-the-job training will be provided for all bookkeeping requirements.

Starting wage is $15 an hour along with the benefits listed below.

Benefits offered:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance – Company paid

Health insurance – Company paid

Vision Insurance – Company paid

Major holidays observed

Paid time off

Benefit Conditions:

Waiting period may apply

Schedule:

Monday to Friday (Shift dependent)

Additional hours as needed to complete production

Pay Frequency (Bi-weekly)

American Precast Industries, LLC, does not discriminate in employment opportunities or practices on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, disability, veterans’ status, or any other characteristic protected by law. They are always looking for the best, most qualified people to join their team.

*Experience is a plus, but not required. They will train candidates.

*Growth opportunities based on job performance

Qualified applicants are subject to pre-employment drug testing, physical, and background check upon receipt of conditional job offer.

Please send job application to Tom McConnell, Sales Director, [email protected], or contact at 814-316-2754.

