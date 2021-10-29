

Joanne A. McNany, 92, formerly of Meadville and a resident of Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA died there Tuesday, October 26, 2021.



She was born July 13, 1929 in Emlenton, PA a daughter of Fred M. and Helen Giering Shick. She married Charles A. McNany June 9, 1950 and he preceded her in death May 29, 1996.

She was a 1947 graduate of Emlenton High School and she attended Franklin Commercial College.

She worked for the Mercer County Consortium, Crawford Central School District and retired from the Meadville Tribune where she worked for seven years.

She is survived by a daughter, Sue A. Hoke (J. Michael) of Newville, PA, a son, Jeffrey A. McNany (Sandy) of Raleigh, NC, two granddaughters, Rachel M. Hoke and Emily S. Hoke, sisters, Carole Stover of Seneca, PA and Betty Lipko of Oil City, PA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Calling hours will be Monday, November 1, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at the Robert W. Waid Funeral Home, Inc., 581 Chestnut Street, Meadville. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jeff Conley, Pastor of Meadville Alliance Church, officiating.

Private burial will be in Greendale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Green Ridge Village, 210 Big Spring Road, Newville, PA 17241 or a charity of the donor’s choice.

