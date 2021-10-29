 

John Thomas Weiss

Friday, October 29, 2021 @ 10:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-iw4hrNWEsiq1gHSl
John Thomas Weiss, 46, of Knox passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie following a brief illness.

Born on September 22, 1975, John was the son of Donna Keller and the late Robert Keller.

John graduated from Keystone High School.

He worked for SMI, Western Auto and was a manager at Monro Muffler and Brake.

On March 8, 2002, John married Pam Smith who survives.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, history and reading.

He loved riding his motorcycle, building and shooting guns, farming and helping others.

He was Road Captain of the A.R.M.C. where he was known as “Ziptie”.

Along with his wife and mother John is survived by a daughter Kiersten Fisher of Pittsburgh, a brother Rich (Elayne) Weiss of Clarion, a sister Kalla Quigley of Knox two nephews Tyler and Bri Walker, a niece Jenna Quigley, his cat Jackson and his dog Jessie.

John was preceded in death by his father Robert Keller and grandparents Peg and Richard Weiss and Jenny Coury.

The family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 30, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn Ave., Knox. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Camo Cares, PO Box 972, Knox PA 16232

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


