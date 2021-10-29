

Kathryn M. Osborne, 90, of Franklin, passed away in the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in Grove City.



Born July 7, 1931 in Emlenton, she was the daughter of the late Herbert L. and Jo-Anna (Blauser) Best. On December 23, 1952, she married the love of her life, Oakley Osborne, whom she would have celebrated 69 years of marriage with this year; he survives her.

Throughout her life, Kathryn worked in several administrative positions.

She was the Payroll Supervisor for Chicago Pneumatic Tool (CPT), but retired as an Office Manager with Franklin Credit Union.

A kindhearted and loving woman, Kathryn adored her family and cherished the time she got to spend with them.

Many evenings were graced with a delicious, home-cooked meal that she lovingly prepared for them and she loved to bake goodies and treats for her family to enjoy.

She also enjoyed the outdoors and loved to go camping and travel with her family.

She wore many hats, whether it be wife, mom, Grammy, or Great-Grammy, and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her husband, Kathryn will be forever remembered and missed dearly by her two sons, Joe Osborne of Franklin, and Gary Osborne and his wife, Elaine, of Kennerdell; and her seven grandchildren, Charles Osborne and his wife, Leanne, and Megan Welgat and her husband, Matthew, both of Illinois, Russ Schmader, Jr of Florida, Leah Hart and her husband, Ben, of Louisiana, Jana Knox and her husband, Jim, of Franklin, Katie Jane O’Neil of Franklin, and Tyler Joe Osborne and his wife, Ashleigh, of Kennerdell.

She is further survived her 17 great-grandchildren, Nathan Hart and Jaci Templeton, both of Lousiana, Rissa and Rya Schmader, both of Florida, Denali, Danica, and Delayna Wenner, all of Cranberry, Oakleigh, MaKenleigh, and Coraleigh Osborne, all of Kennerdell, William and Emily Osborne, both of Illinois, Midas Galford of Franklin, and Maris, Rose, Nathan, and Ty Welgat, all of Illinois; her brother, John B. Best and his wife, Inez, of Franklin; her sister, Barbara Keifer and her husband, Bud, of Callensburg; and by her sister-in-law, Margie Best of Franklin.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Lewis Craig Osborne; her daughter, Sherry Ann Osborne; and by her brother, Herbert Best, Jr.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

Funeral services for Kathryn will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 30, 2021 beginning at 2 pm, with Pastor Jeff Bingman, officiating.

She will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Fox Street Church of God, 229 Fox Street, Franklin, PA 16323; and/or to the Community Ambulance Service, Inc., 1010 Buffalo Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

