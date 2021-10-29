Marietta June Stover, 72, of Cranberry passed away at home on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 following a brief illness.



Born June 18, 1949, Marietta was the daughter of the late Willard and Nellie Fleming.

Marietta graduated from AC Valley High School. She worked at McDonalds, Ames and Hills. She was a member of the Kossuth Faith Church of the Nazarene.

On September 17, 1966, Marietta married Lawrence Stover who preceded her in death in 2002.

Marietta enjoyed reading her amish books and watching the Hallmark channel. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grand children.

Marietta is survived by her children Lawrence Stover (Oliva Foster) of Cranberry, June (Wayne) Gilmore of Peebles, OH, Cindy (Donald) Beggs of Franklin, and Michael (Rose) Stover of Saltsburg, her grand children Kristie Stover, Heather Hoover, Samantha McMilln, Isaiah Stover, Heaven Stover, Jenaya Beggs, Courtney Kibbe, Larry Vannell Jr., Aurora Stover, Michael Stover Jr., Kerra Stover, Cody Anderson and Savannah Gilmore and nine great grand children. Also surviving are Marietta’s siblings Rose Bell of Knox, Mary Jane McKinney of Sligo and Mabel Stevens of Manchester, CT.

Along with her husband a parents Marietta was preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.

A memorial service for Marietta will be held at the Kossuth Faith Church of the Nazarene, 2695 US-322, Kossuth, PA 16331 on November 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with pastor Bob Thomas officiating.

In lieu of flower the family asks memorial contributions be made to Kossuth Faith Church of the Nazarene.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our web site at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com

