Michael J. Kopnitsky, II, age 67 of Truittsburg, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Kittanning.

Born September 25, 1954, in DuBois, he was a son of the late Michael J. Kopnitsky, Jr. and Mary R. Schimizzi Kopnitsky.

He married the former Ann Truitt on October 6, 1984, and she survives.

Mike was retired after many years in sales.

He was a member of the New Bethlehem Lodge #522 of the Free and Accepted Masons and was a 32 Degree Mason of the Coudersport Consistory.

Mike was an avid hunter, loving deer season and always chasing that trophy buck, but most of all, he loved Demolition Derbies, spending the entire year building the perfect M-3 vehicle.

He brought home many wins and titles for the M-3 Team during his 30 plus years of driving full size cars, compacts, trucks and buses.

In his younger years, Mike was a dedicated dirt bike rider.

He was also a NASCAR racing enthusiast and restored many classic cars and trucks over the years.

Survivors include his wife, Ann; son, Michael J. Kopnitsky, III, and his wife, Ashley, of Franklin; daughter, Christina Nicole Kopnitsky of Truittsburg, and a grandson, Conner James Kopnitsky of Corsica.

Mike is also survived by his brother, Mark J. Kopnitsky and his wife, Mary Ellen of Lenhartsville and a niece, Kathryn E. Kopnitsky of Philadelphia.

Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Michael J. Kopnitsky, II, to Leatherwood Church, 889 Church Road, New Bethlehem, PA 16242 or Clarion Hospital EMS, 1 Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.

In honoring Mike’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Online condolences may be sent to Mike’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.

