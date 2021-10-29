Eight Candidates Compete for Four Seats on Clarion Borough Council

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Three incumbents and five contenders are running for four open spots on the Clarion Borough Council.

(Pictured above, from top, left to right: Keaton MacBeth, Benjamin Aaron, Rachel Roberts, Patty Schmader, Cassie Schwalm, Kirk Jacobson, Cybill Reed, and Ace (Andy) Montana)

The four seats up for election on Clarion Borough Council are for four (4) year terms. Candidates of any political party may fill the seats.

The current Clarion Borough Council Members are Carol Lapinto (R), Benjamin Aaron (R), Zachary Garbarino (R), Keaton MacBeth (R), Rachel Roberts (D), Brenda Sanders Dede (D), and Rose Logue (D).

Logue declined to run for reelection this year, leaving her spot open while and Aaron (R), MacBeth (R), and Roberts (D) as the three incumbents seeking to retain their positions.

Five other individuals moved on from the primaries earlier this year hoping to take a seat on the council: Cassie Schwalm (D), Kirk Jacobson (D), Cybill Reed (D), Patty Schmader (R), and Andy “Ace” Montana (I).

Keaton MacBeth

Incumbent Keaton MacBeth previously held a seat on the borough council when he was appointed in March of 2016. He did not seek reelection in 2017. More recently, he was appointed to the council upon the resignation of Council Member Jason Noto in February of 2021.

Employed at C&A Trees, MacBeth told exploreClarion.com he wants to see Clarion Borough return to what it was in the past.

“You couldn’t find a parking spot on Main Street,” he said. “Every building was full. The college had twice, three times the enrollment it does now. There were plenty of employment opportunities not only in the borough but in the county.”

The borough council needs to work to bring new employers and new people into Clarion to help grow the town, MacBeth explained.

“We need to work together with other organizations to attract business and families to Clarion Borough. You have to show this is a place to bring a family or start a business or bring employment,” he said.

He stated that he and his wife, as a young family, want to give back to Clarion Borough to ensure the community prospers as it did for past generations.

“We both work in the community so we want to support the community,” he said. “We want to give back to the community, and we want what’s best for Clarion Borough. There’s a reason we chose to make our home here. It’s a great town.”

Benjamin Aaron

Incumbent Ben Aaron was elected to Clarion Borough Council in 2013. He has been seated on the council for the previous two terms and currently holds the position of vice president. Aaron currently works as an insurance professional at Berteotti Insurance and Financial Services.

He says he has experience with borough affairs, and has a consistent record voting against tax increases, stating, “I haven’t found one that I like yet.”

Aaron stated one of the largest issues facing Clarion Borough is the lack of tax revenue.

The borough government “only gets 25 percent of the value of the properties in the borough as taxable,” making it difficult to find the funds for all the services the borough needs to provide, according to Aaron.

He also mentioned one of the most important things for him was to remove the red tape local businesses deal with.

“The big thing that I push for every year is getting all the roadblocks for businesses out of the way,” Aaron said.

Aaron also stated it is important voters realize political party affiliation does not mean much when dealing with local government.

“People like to look at it with the parties,” he said, “but, they don’t come into play when you are trying to make things better for your community. We use common sense and work really well together. It doesn’t matter what party we’re from.”

Rachel Roberts

Incumbent Rachel Roberts was elected in 2013. She has served on the council for the previous two terms and is seeking the opportunity to serve a third. Roberts currently works as a veterinary technician at Clarion Animal Hospital.

She stated her eight years of experience on the council give her knowledge as to what the needs and issues in the borough are.

“I have a good idea about what goes on behind the scenes to be able to do the best for the community I live in,” she said.

For Roberts, one of the largest issues the borough faces is a decreasing population. To combat it, she said, “We definitely need to revitalize this area, try to get young families involved in our communities to try and encourage growth.”

Roberts said quality-of-life improvements and added recreational opportunities are what drive new, young families to come into the area. She pointed to the Clarion Borough Municipal Pool, which she and others on the council have been working to improve as the types of things that draw people into Clarion Borough.

“Always looking for other recreational ideas,” she said. “I think it’s a wonderful community but trying to help it grow. I’ve always wanted to work on the recreation aspect. When I first joined council, that was my goal.”

Patty Schmader

A Republican candidate for Clarion Borough Council, Schmader is a small businessperson in Clarion as the co-owner of Serenity Spa and Tanning Salon in town.

“I have a vested interest in Clarion because I own a home here in the borough, and both my boys grew up here, and I own a business here in Clarion,” she told exploreClarion.com. “I have Clarion’s best interest in my heart.”

Schmader said the borough faces a declining economic base.

“I would say the economy is not what it used to be. Our college is not what it used to be,” she stated. “This is because of COVID too. A lot of this is out of our control.”

However, she stated if she is elected she will be part of crucial votes cast by the borough council to help it grow.

“To be able to be part of the vote,” said Schmader, “knowing what would prosper in Clarion and what would not be good for Clarion. I would be part of that vote to help Clarion grow.”

Schmader would like to see more community activities in Clarion. She said these types of events draw people into the town.

“I want to see Clarion come together. I would love for us to do things for the community, the things that bring people into our town and that will help our small businesses in town,” she said.

One of Schmader’s goals is to be responsive with the community, and she said she will put borough residents’ voices “over the politics and keep Clarions best interest at the heart of all matters.”

Cassie Schwalm

The youngest candidate running for borough council, Schwalm is a senior at Clarion University studying Integrative Studies and hopes to attend law school in the future.

“That’s why I feel a lot of people get worried about seeing young candidates on the ballot,” Schwalm said, “because they think we’re trying to switch up the way of life. I’m trying to come into this position and learn from those on the council and basically see what’s already in progress and what I can add my opinion to.”

Schwalm said she has taken an interest in politics since the 2012 elections. She got involved in local politics in part because she wants to represent younger voices in Clarion.

“When you integrate into the right community, you realize politics can happen at any level at any age as long as you’re qualified and you have the right intentions,” she said.

Schwalm explained one of the largest issues in the community is the stormwater drain tax. The tax, she said, has caused a rift between the university and the town, and it is important to take care of things like the tax in order to keep Clarion’s infrastructure working.

“It’s getting the word out and letting everybody know we need to replace these collapsing stormwater drains,” she stated.

She followed this up by commenting it is important for Clarion to build on its existing foundations, including its small businesses, which according to her have created a “beautiful community.”

“If we don’t build upon what’s already here, we can become one of those rural areas that falls underneath and lose all our small businesses and the only thing we’ll have is a MacDonald’s and a Walmart,” said Schwalm

Graduating from AC-Valley in 2018, Schwalm is involved with the Clarion County Democrats. She currently interns for Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D) and interned last spring for the Democratic Superior Court candidate Jill Beck.

Kirk Jacobson

Jacobson is the manager at Infusion Night Club and has been with the establishment since it opened. His main campaign issue is bringing new businesses into the borough.

“I feel like we could be doing a lot more to generate more excitement about this town and get us back to a booming place and get new businesses in here and get fresh blood into this town and keep us from being a ghost town in ten years,” he told exploreClarion.com.

Jacobson argued new businesses in Clarion are not offered the support they need to thrive.

“I think a lot of it is how we treat them when they come in,” he said. “I see a lot of businesses, especially when they are built up by outsiders, being ostracized instead of being welcomed in the community and being welcomed into Main Street.

He also stated the borough needs to be able to have a solid economic footing without the university, citing the uncertainty the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.

“We saw over this past year we can’t be relying on that extra population to necessarily drive the economy around here. We have to stand on our own,” said Jacobson.

Cybill Reed

Reed has worked at Riverview IU6 for 11 years and is currently the behavioral specialist there. She argued for more community events and activities to bring people together.

“The reason I want to run for borough council is being in education, I feel our community needs more positive activities for children in the area of all ages and all disabilities,” she said.

For Reed, Autumn Leaf Festival could serve as the blueprint for other events and activities she would like to hold.

“One of the things I love about Clarion County, like most people, is the Autumn Leaf Festival,” she said. “I would like to see events like that to bring the community together on a monthly basis. Maybe not to the extent of Autumn Leaf, but having monthly activities where there’s, again, activities for all ages.”

She said she would like to see more events geared towards older children and teenagers, as a lot of community events are designed for young kids.

“A lot of the stuff is geared towards younger children in the community, and I know we have a lot of high schoolers and students of that age, and I think we need to find active involvement for that as well,” Reed explained.

Though Reed grew up in Brookville, and only moved to the borough in November, she told exploreClarion.com she is very fond of the area.

“While I’m new to Clarion as a resident, going to school here and growing up close to Clarion, I’ve always admired the county and think it’s a great place to live,” she said.

Andy “Ace” Montana

Montana is a real estate agent and broker, self-employed through his business, Ace Montana Realty.

Running as an independent, Montana said he has lived all his life in Clarion Borough and has “seen the good times, and experienced the bad.”

He pointed out only Clarion and Clearfield Counties have six I-80 exits within their county borders, something which the borough has to use to its advantage to attract manufacturing to the area.

“Manufacturing will not be drawn to the Clarion Borough, due to the time/money factor of transportation costs. Trucking/manufacturing facilities require quick ingress/egress for their facilities,” Montana stated. “Manufacturing creates jobs, jobs create traffic, and downtown Clarion needs traffic. Our declining population creates no incentive for individuals to travel through, or assist in the desire to settle within the Clarion Borough.”

To solve this issue, he argued the borough council must work in conjunction with the Clarion County Commissioners, the Clarion County Planning Commission, and the Clarion County Economic Corporation to make use of all six I-80 exits.

“Clarion Borough and Clarion County, on the other hand, has several potentials already in place. Clarion County, being the county seat, assists with several Clarion County employment positions. Also, the Clarion Hospital and Clarion University – thinking outside the box, one has to build on those current items that are already in place, and incorporate the usage of all six I-80 exits,” explained Montana.

He also said the borough needs to become more business-friendly and ease the zoning restrictions, claiming zoning has driven businesses away from Clarion to more zoning-friendly locations.

Montana has been a licensed real estate agent in Pennsylvania since May of 2001 and a licensed real estate broker since March of 2004. He is part of the National Association of Realtors, the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors, is a non-active fourth-degree Knights of Columbus, and belongs to the Immaculate Conception parish.

