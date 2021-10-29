‘Shark Tank’ Style Business Competition to be Held in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – With the aim of searching and helping local entrepreneurs getting their ideas of the ground, Clarion Blueprint Community will host a business competition later this year.

(Pictured above: Jess Funk, Clarion Blueprint Community Program Manager)

The Great Clarion Holiday Innovation Invitation will be held on Monday, December 6, at The Haskell House. The event is open to the public.

Bill Fontana, the Director of Strategic Initiatives at the Pennsylvania Downtown Center, told exploreClarion.com the idea came after Clarion Blueprint received a $10,000.00 Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge grant from the US Department of Agriculture and mulled over two other ideas on how to best distribute the money.

“The third idea that came up was this idea with kind of a public process,” he said, “similar to what you would think of as a shark tank kind of competition. As a way to engage the Clarion Community and to maybe have the opportunity to hear from some people we don’t know about that hadn’t come forward and said, ‘Hey I want to do this I want to do that.'”

Applications are open to the public and will be located on the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation’s website. They are due by November 19 and have a $25.00 application fee, which will be lowered to $15.00 for students.

“They won’t be terribly difficult, but it won’t be simply submit-your-idea,” explained Fontana of the applications. “What do you want to do? How much is it going to cost? What do you think its impact will be? That sort of stuff.”

Afterward, Clarion Blueprint’s Innovation Committee will review the applications and select the top six to continue on to the competition at The Haskell House. There, participants will present their ideas to a panel of judges.

The judges will decide how the grant money is allocated. Fontana said not all participants are guaranteed money, and the judges might choose to award all $10,000.00 to a single winner or split the money up between participants.

“No one will get less than $2,500.00 that gets an award,” he explained.

(Pictured above: Bill Fontana)

Clarion Blueprint is looking for innovative ideas that will help economic development in the area. The competition is not for those seeking the same, tired business ideas.

“I think the things we are trying to avoid are like, ‘Hey, I need $10,000.00 to market my business that’s not terribly innovative,” said Fontana. “Or, ‘I need $10,000.00 to buy inventory for the holidays.’ It would have to be something that would broadly fit the definition of advancing economic development in Clarion in kind of a cutting-edge sort of way.”

Fontana explained rural Pennsylvania communities like Clarion have traditionally been supported by agriculture, extractive industries like mining and forestry, and manufacturing.

However, the 21st-century economy, he said requires diverse ideas in order for capital to flow into the area.

“There are still a lot of people in decision-making positions in communities that have sort of a perception of economic development from 20, 30, 40 years ago,” Fontana stated. “They don’t appreciate the fact you have to do some of the quality-of-life things that are necessary to make a community more livable, so people that can invest anywhere in the country, and in many cases anywhere in the world, will find you community or region an attractive place to invest.”

By innovative ideas, Clarion Blueprint means they are looking for proposals that have not been tried in Clarion before.

“To me, it’s something new and different that we don’t necessarily have in Clarion,” said Clarion Blueprint Committee Program Manager Jess Funk. “Innovative on a global scale is different than what we have in Clarion. In regards to this or that, it’s something new and different that hasn’t been done, or hasn’t been done in a certain way that could improve the quality of life of residents in the Clarion area.”

Fontana agreed, saying applications could focus on completely new concepts or ideas that build on previous foundations.

“I think it could be either, sort of taking new ideas and concepts and bringing them to implementation through a process like this or the enhancement, making an existing idea better,” he said.

(Pictured above: Clarion Blueprint Community President Dr. Brenda Sanders-Dede)

One of the major reasons Clarion Blueprint is holding the competition is to combat population loss in the area.

“I think that smaller, rural communities need to find a way to stabilize the population loss,” said Fontana,” if not take some steps to at least marginally reverse those trends. I think a program like this can do that. It sends a message we are thinking ahead, we want to capitalize on 21st-century economic assets.”

Funk said depending on the success of this year’s competition and the availability of funding, The Great Clarion Holiday Innovation Invitation might be back next year.

“Yeah, it will definitely depend on if there are funds available to fund this sort of thing,” she said. “Ideally, we would like to see this happen if it goes well. It just depends on funds available.”

