Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Crash at Intersection of Routes 66 & 322

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened late Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of US 322 and State Route 66.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 5:31 p.m. on Tuesday, October 26, and involved a 2010 Ford F-150, operated by 59-year-old Todd S. Delong, of Wilcox, and a 2015 Nissan Altima, operated by 23-year-old Caitlin R. Whitefleet, of Eau Claire.

Police say Delong was traveling south on State Route 66 when he proceeded through a blinking red light, into the intersection with US 322, and struck Whitefleet’s vehicle, which was traveling east on US 322 through the blinking yellow light at the intersection. Both vehicles were then brought to a controlled rest at a dirt pull-off on the south side of US 322.

Both drivers and a passenger in Delong’s vehicle, identified as 53-year-old Robin A. Delong, of Wilcox, were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Delong was cited for an inspection violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.