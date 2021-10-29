Police: Stolen Potato Chip Truck Recovered, Charges Pending

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a potato chip truck that was stolen from the parking lot of the Clarion Walmart last month has been recovered, and charges are pending against the man accused in the theft.

(PHOTO: The UTZ truck pictured above is the same model as the stolen truck.)

According to Clarion-based State Police, a potato chip truck that was stolen around 10:00 a.m. on September 9 at the Walmart Store parking lot in Monroe Township, Clarion County, was recovered at the West Mifflin Walmart on September 26, and charges were subsequently filed against 35-year-old Joseph Michael Arciuolo, of Erie.

Court documents indicate the following charges were filed against Arciuolo through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on September 20:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

Preliminary arraignment for the case has not yet been scheduled.

According to court documents, Arciuolo is currently lodged in the Erie County Jail and is scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings on burglary, theft, and access device fraud in Erie County as well as unauthorized use of motor vehicles, fleeing and other charges in Clinton County on November 2.

He is also scheduled to stand for a hearing on retail theft charges in Allegheny County on December 1 and has an additional case involving theft and receiving stolen property pending in Allegheny County, with a hearing still to be scheduled.

Court documents indicate Arciuolo has a criminal history dating back to 2013, with convictions that range from retail theft and harassment to unauthorized use of motor vehicles and burglary, and he was on probation at the time the theft in Clarion County took place.

RELATED:

Police Searching for Man in Stolen Potato Chip Truck

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.