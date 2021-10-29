Richard F. Denslinger, 67, of Fryburg, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in the Clarion Hospital following a brief illness.



He was born on December 25, 1953 to the late Paul E. and Patricia A. Denslinger.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother Ronald Denslinger.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, cooking out, spending time with his family and visiting his best fur-friend Gus.

He was a huge fan of old western movies, especially anything with John Wayne in it.

He also liked watching the Three Stooges marathons whenever they were on TV.

He was a Navy veteran who grew up farming with his family and then spent most of his life driving truck for many local and long distance trucking companies before retiring.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children Heather Stepniewski and her husband Doli, Jane Meneely and husband Quinn, Shawn, Jamie Denslinger and husband Corey Schill, and Tabetha Erwin and her significant other Mike Schmader. He is also survived by his gandchildren Dolan, Miles, and Sylas Stepniewski, Arthur Meneely, Dakota Shaffer, Paige, Mason, Paris, and Madison Schill, Brandon Agnew and Cameron Felmlee; and Great- grandchildren Brayden and Brianna Shaffer.

There will be no public visitation or funeral services per his wishes.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

