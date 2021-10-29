J.

Robert “Rob” Varner, age 58, of Sligo, passed away Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca following an illness.



He was born on January 2, 1963, in Philadelphia, he was the son of Doc and Marti Varner of Clarion.

Rob graduated from Union High School in 1981 and continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, graduating in 1986.

He was the owner and funeral director of Varner Funeral Home in Sligo and Rimersburg for the last 33 years.

Rob was a member of the VFW Post #7132 of Rimersburg, the Rimersburg Lions Club, the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Clarion, the Sons of the American Legion and the Sligo Sportsman Club.

In his spare time, he liked to hunt, fish, boat, water and snow ski, go camping, hot air ballooning and ride his Harley Davidson.

Rob enjoyed attending NASCAR races and spending time with his family and friends, especially his kids, Sydney and Sutton.

Survivors include his parents; two children: Sydney Varner of Sligo and her fiancé, Jace Hiles, and Sutton Varner of Tucson, Arizona; four sisters: Holli (Rod) Murray of West Middlesex, Beth (Dana) Hawk of Sligo, Dawn (Rich) Herzig of Pittsburgh and Annese (Sean) Bayless of Greenville.

Rob is also survived by his aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and two sons, Shane Varner and Spencer Varner.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Varner Funeral Home, 111 Main Street, in Rimersburg and from 5-9 p.m., Saturday at the Varner Funeral Home, 1632 Bald Eagle Street, in Sligo.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, in the Sligo Presbyterian Church, 403 Colerain Street, Sligo. The Reverends, James Rudiger, Mark Deeter and Larry Piper will co-officiate over the services.

Please observe Covid-19 protocols when attending calling hours and services.

Interment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery in Sligo.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of J. Robert Varner to Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 705, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or Sligo Veterans Memorial Park, P.O. Box 96, Sligo, PA 16255.

Online condolences may be sent to Rob’s family at www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

