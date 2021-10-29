Police: SCI Forest Inmate Threatens to Kill Court Officials, Blow Up Courthouses

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an inmate at SCI Forest after he reportedly sent several letters to the Pennsylvania Superior Court threatening to kill court officials and blow up several courthouses across the state.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Adam William Mallin.

According to a criminal complaint, Marienville-based State Police were contacted by a representative of the Pennsylvania Superior Court Judicial Protection Unit on September 14 who reported that the court had received two letters from an inmate at SCI Forest identified as Adam Mallin.

The protection unit representative reported that in the letters, Mallin threatened to kill all of the Superior Court judges, the court prothonotary, the deputy prothonotary, and a deputy attorney general, the complaint indicates.

Mallin also reportedly threatened to “blow up’ the Superior Courthouse, the McKean County Courthouse, and the Erie County Courthouse, the complaint continues.

Marienville-based State Police then received an email from the same protection unit representative on October 5 reporting the court had received an additional letter from Mallin making similar threats, including threats to kill other family members and police representatives, if police were contacted, according to the complaint.

Police then obtained writings submitted by Mallin to SCI Forest personnel and found that the handwriting on those documents matched the handwriting in the threatening letters, the complaint states.

The following charges were filed against Mallin through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Wednesday, October 27:

– Bomb Threats – Threatens Placement Of Bomb, Misdemeanor 1 (three counts)

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (10 counts)

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on February 1, 2022, with Judge Miller presiding.

Court documents indicate Mallin is currently serving a total of seven to 31 years confinement on forgery charges, as well as retaliation, terroristic threats, bomb threats, and stalking charges, related to two previous similar cases in Erie County from incidents where he allegedly sent threatening letters to Erie County officials, according to GoErie.com.

