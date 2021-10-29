 

State Police Investigating Two Recent Burglaries

Friday, October 29, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION/RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (ETY) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating two burglaries reported in the local area this week.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Burglary in Richland Township

Around 2:46 p.m. on October 26, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a report of a burglary at a residence on Master Road in Richland Township.

Police say a known 45-year-old female victim from Emlenton reported that a Smith and Wesson SD9 VE 9mm handgun, valued at $369.99, had been stolen from the residence.

Burglary in Clarion Township

Around 5:57 p.m. on October 24, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a report of a burglary at a location on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Police say a known 39-year-old female victim from Corsica reported that a children’s mattress and bed Fram and a box of children’s toys had been stolen.

The investigations are ongoing.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

