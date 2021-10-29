State Police Investigating Two Recent Burglaries

CLARION/RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (ETY) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating two burglaries reported in the local area this week.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Burglary in Richland Township

Around 2:46 p.m. on October 26, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a report of a burglary at a residence on Master Road in Richland Township.

Police say a known 45-year-old female victim from Emlenton reported that a Smith and Wesson SD9 VE 9mm handgun, valued at $369.99, had been stolen from the residence.

Burglary in Clarion Township

Around 5:57 p.m. on October 24, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a report of a burglary at a location on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Police say a known 39-year-old female victim from Corsica reported that a children’s mattress and bed Fram and a box of children’s toys had been stolen.

The investigations are ongoing.

