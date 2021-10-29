Union/A-C Valley Battles Coudersport on the Kerle Tire Game of the Week
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Game of the Week continues tonight as Union/A-C Valley hosts Coudersport and EYT Media/D9Sports will have all of the action live from Union High School.
The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle on the call. The game will kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN
Both the video feed and the audio feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, D9Sports.com, and exploreJeffersonPA.com.
The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:
