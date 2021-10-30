A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 7 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

