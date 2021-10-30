Bain Tosses Three TD’s to Marshall, Redbank Valley Cruises to Victory in Rain at Punxsutawney

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Redbank Valley football coach Blane Gold was curious to see if his team could throw the ball effectively in poor weather conditions.

With the seasons changing, temperatures plummeting, and games trending toward the soggy side, it was important for the Bulldogs to pass that test Friday night at Punxsutawney.

They did.

Bryson Bain threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Gunner Mangiantini also threw for a score as Redbank Valley downed the Chucks, 40-14, to close out the regular season.

Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

“If we are going to be a team that prides itself on throwing the football, we have to be able to throw the football in the rain,” Gold said. “We came out throwing the ball well. Our first two touchdowns were passing touchdowns.”

What impressed Gold the most was a 2-minute drill at the end of the half. Bain was sharp and threw the third for his three TD passed to Chris Marshall with 20 seconds on the clock in a steady rain.

“I was happy we were able to move the ball through the air with some bad weather tonight,” Gold said. “I continue to be impressed with Bryson.”

Bain had thrown 25 touchdown passes to just four interceptions this season.

He has one of his favorite targets in Marshall finally healthy again.

Bain connected with Marshall on TD passes of 28, 29, and 16 to give the Bulldogs a 21-7 lead at the half.

Ray Schreckengost scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter to extend the lead to 28-7.

The lead swelled to 40-7 before Punxsy (2-7) capped the scoring on a 28-yard run by Zeke Bennett.

Redbank Valley, which will be the No. 1 seed in the District 9 Class A playoffs based on power points, will now wait and see if it has a first-round bye or will host Coudersport on Friday.

It all depends on whether or not the Falcons enter the playoff field.

“The message stays the same as what we’ve been preaching all year,” Gold said. “We’re going to get our best from everybody. When you’re the No. 1 seed, teams are going to throw everything at you and the kitchen sink. If we have that bye week, we’re going to get some extra practice in and rest some bumps and bruises. Our goal is to go 1-0 in that first playoff game.”

