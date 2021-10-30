Dixie D. Kepner, 79 of Millcreek Twp, Sandy Lake, passed away on October 29, 2021 at AHN Grove City.

Dixie was born on September 13, 1942 in Sandy Lake to the late Charles and Martha (Beightol) Crouser.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School.

Dixie was a devout member of Donation Hill Bible Church and enjoyed attending services.

She enjoyed spending time outdoors bird-watching, gardening, and tending to her flowers.

She played the spoons and bones and always enjoyed listening to music.

She loved getting cards in the mail and always saved the cards she received.

Most of all she loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

Dixie married her husband, Ralph C. Kepner on June 30, 1962, he preceded her in death on August 28, 2020.

Dixie is survived by her children, Tami Klitsch of Sandy Lake and Todd Kepner and wife Darleen of Grove City, grandchildren, Jeffery Kepner of Grove City, Laura Eichler (Robert) of Pittsburgh, and Carolyn Klitsch (Lesly Madera) of Brooklyn, NY, brother Charles Crouser, Jr. (Sandy) of Stoneboro, and sister Connie Mitchell of Sharon, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dixie was preceded in death by her son-in-law, John Klitsch.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose And Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc, 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 2 pm – 4 pm & 6 pm – 8 pm on Monday, November 1.

A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 2, at 11 am with the Rev. Glenn Walker, officiating.

Interment will follow in New Lebanon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

