Donna J. Bowser, 61, of New Bethlehem died Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Penn Highlands Dubois following a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Born in Erie on June 4, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Phyllis Bish Hartstein.

On February 18, 2002 in Brookville she married Alan J. Bowser. He survives.

Prior to her illness she worked for New Bethlehem VFW.

She was a member of New Bethlehem Moose and VFW and Clarion Eagles.

Her pastimes included gambling, putting puzzles together, going out on the boat to fish, was a great cook and spending time with her grandchildren.

Those surviving in addition to her husband, Alan, are her sons, Fred J. Clinger, Sean (Chrysta) Bowser and Sterling Bowser; her daughters, Billi Jo Sorbin and Lindsay (Benjamin) Bothell; her brother, Edward Hartstein; her sisters, Judy (Pete) Clinger, Ethel (Charles) Clinger and Sue (Clyde) Geer; her grandchildren, Kai, Darius, Laynee, Quincey, Cecylia and Cayden; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandchild.

Family will receive friends on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 4-6PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA., with a funeral service to follow at 6PM with Pastor Colin Koch of New Hope Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Armstrong County on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Memorial donations may be made to Toys for Tots c/o New Bethlehem VFW, 526 Broad St., New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242.

