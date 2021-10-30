Family Farm & Home Hosts Grand Opening on Friday

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Family Farm & Home held its grand opening at the Clarion Mall on Friday, October 29.

(Pictured above, from left: Tracy Becker, Sue Daugherty, Roxanne Kemmer, Katelynne Ochs. Krystal Spicer, Bobbi Wood, Shanin Shick, Heidi Ganoe, Nate Raybuck, Brendan Hetrick, Amy Campbell, and Matt Coleman)

Store manager Bobbi Wood told exploreClarion.com the store’s soft opening on October 14 saw the Clarion Mall location break the company’s first-day sales record.

“That was pretty cool,” she said.

Wood said the store is at full employment, with 21 workers.

“We’re just glad to be a part of this community,” she said. “We’re glad to bring something back to Clarion because we know there hasn’t been a lot new to the area in a while. Hopefully, we can bring some life back to the mall.”

Customer reception to the new store has been extremely positive, stated Wood.

“We’re getting a lot of good comments. They like it,” she said.

Director of the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry Tracy Becker said she is excited by the store’s opening.

“The mall has a lot of space down here. There are opportunities for so many more businesses,” she said.

Becker remarked she and others are very grateful Family Farm & Home decided to come to Clarion, especially considering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In coming off of COVID, when you have a business that approaches and wants to come to your community, that says a lot,” said Becker

Family Farm and & Home, she explained, is just one of many new businesses coming into the Clarion area.

“We got this business happening. We got other exciting buildings going on right here in ‘the dip’ in Clarion. We got a new business going in Knox. We have the new business coming out of the old Sealy plant. We’re getting those phone calls,” said Becker.

She was surprised at how popular the store has proved to be in the short time it has been opened.

I know that they did a soft opening this past week,” she said. “When I came down I was like, ‘Wow, look at this. The parking lot at the new business is full.’ We’re excited about having a new businesses in the area.”

“There’s opportunity here for jobs and new businesses,” Becker added.

Family Farm & Home (FFH) is a Michigan-based, family-owned and operated company with a focus on the local community and customer service. Having experienced significant growth since opening its first three locations in 2002, FFH currently operates over 60 stores throughout the midwest. Core departments include feed and accessories for pets, horses, and livestock, as well as farming supplies.

The chain also offers products for home heating, lawn and garden, hardware, automotive, work clothing, footwear, and more. Family Farm & Home’s mission is to treat customers like family and to help them work smarter and faster by providing the best quality products and expert advice to get the job done, at prices that make sense.

To learn more, please visit www.familyfarmandhome.com.

RELATED:

Clarion Family Farm & Home Store to Open in October

Family Farm & Home Coming to Clarion Mall

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.