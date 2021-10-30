Featured Local Job: Township Manager

Cranberry Township, a Second Class Township of Venango County Pennsylvania, is seeking a qualified candidate to fill the position of a full-time Township Manager.

The Township Manager is responsible for the overall administration of the Township’s general affairs including the Road Department, Water Department, Sewer Department, and Parks and Recreation.

Applicants shall have experience in business management, budget administration, human resources, grant writing, project oversight, and demonstrate qualities of time management and fiscal responsibility. The ideal candidate shall have a minimum of five years of increased professional responsibility within a governmental entity and have earned a bachelor’s degree in public or business administration, political science, or a related field.

Interested applicants can submit a resume, including references and salary expectations to the Cranberry Township Municipal Building located at 3726 State Route 257, Seneca, PA no later than November 5th, 2021.

Cranberry Township is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



