Haunted Clarion – Part Three: ‘Sutton-Ditz House’

With Halloween fast approaching, exploreClarion.com delves into the paranormal in Clarion County to bring you this four part series: Haunted Clarion.

(Photos and video by: Prince Brooks of Prince Brooks Photography)

Part Three: Sutton-Ditz House

Located in the heart of Clarion Borough, the Sutton-Ditz House Museum is the historical home of the Clarion County Historical Society.

However, the house holds a tragic past.

“It’s no wonder there’s some type of residual energy here,” Mary Lea Lucas, the historical society’s executive director, told exploreClarion.com. “We discovered that late one night.”

Lucas explained that six years ago, in March 2015, she was working late at the Sutton-Ditz House setting up an event for Women’s History Month when she decided to test her courage.

“For some unknown reason, in the middle of the hallway up there, I stopped and I said, ‘If there’s anyone here who wishes to communicate with me, I’m listening.'”

Twenty minutes after she said that, the house’s kitchen phone rang.

“That may sound normal, but this particular phone is only used for outgoing calls to our alarm service. It’s an unlisted number,” she said. “It had, at the time, a really faint, tinkly, long, long wavering ring.”

However, instead of ringing normally, the phone ran twice very loudly.

“I come out here and I pick up the phone and it was all staticky. It was like you could feel it. It was really weird,” described Lucas. “All of a sudden, there was a child’s voice that said, ‘Mother.’ I said, ‘What’s your mother name?'”

“Mother” was the response Lucas got, followed by complete silence.

“Needless to say, I ran out of here. It really got to me,” she said.

Lucas stated she believes it was the six-year-old Thomas Sutton, named after his father who built the Sutton-Ditz house, who contacted her that night. She explained both Suttons died of scarlet fever within a few days of each other during March of 1853.

As it happened, the day Lucas was contacted by the young Thomas Sutton was March 23, which was only one day before he died close to 170 years ago.

“I just like to think it’s Thomas trying to reach out to somebody because he’s probably pretty lonely here,” she said.

The full interview with Lucas is below:

