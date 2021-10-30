Nancy I. Fike, 71, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Born in Franklin on January 20, 1950, she was daughter of the late Robert C. and Rosella “Labrida” Fike.

Nancy was a graduate of Cranberry High School and worked a number of years as a bookkeeper for Hatch Heating and Plumbing.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Nancy had a strong passion for sewing.

She also enjoyed bowling.

Nancy had a strong love for her grandchildren and was affectionately known at “Nana” to everyone.

She was especially close with her granddaughter Brittany and always looked forward to spending time with her and their weekly trips to Bob Evans.

Surviving are three children, Trenton Walney and his wife Shannon of Franklin, Theresa Ralston and her husband Joe of Kennerdell and Troy Walney and his wife Jackie of Lucinda; five grandchildren, Brittany York, Jesse York, Cameron Walney, Taylor Walney and Bailey Walney; two sisters, Kathleen Schreck and Pamela Snyder; several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Emma Berryman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Thomas John Walney Jr. and two brother-in-laws, Robert C. Schreck and Larry Snyder.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Services on Tuesday at 6:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Darrell Greenawalt, Pastor at Christ United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Rockland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

