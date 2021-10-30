Oil City Man Charged With Rape of Local Teen Waives Hearing

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man waived his hearing in court on Wednesday on charges related to the alleged rape and sexual assault of a teen girl.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 21-year-old Eric Glen Sharp were waived for court on Wednesday, October 27:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Felony 1



– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 1 (two counts)– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2 (two counts)– Sexual Assault, Felony 2 (two counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2 (two counts)– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (two counts)– Indecent Assault-Without Consent Of Other, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Venango County Court of Common Pleas.

Sharp remains lodged in the Venango County Jail with bail denied due to being a Megan’s Law violator with similar charges already pending, according to the court documents.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:53 a.m. on October 1, Franklin-based State Police interviewed a known 16-year-old victim from Leeper in the presence of her mother who drove her to the police station to report a sexual assault.

The victim told police that on December 13, 2019, when she was 14 years old, she was at Eric Sharp‘s residence in Cranberry Township, Venango County, where she was visiting Sharp’s younger sibling, according to the complaint.

The victim reported that after Sharp’s sibling “ditched” her to go to the skating rink in Seneca, she was left alone at the residence with Sharp. She told police she was alone in a bedroom in the residence when Sharp started texting her, telling her to come to his room so he could have sex with her, the complaint states.

The victim indicated he sent her the messages via SnapChat but she was unable to remember her old SnapChat account information. the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the victim told police Sharp had never asked her to have sex with him prior to that night, and she responded by telling him “no,” and saying she was just going to watch Netflix in the room she was in. She reported Sharp then invited her to come to his room to watch Netflix with him, and she agreed and went to his room.

The victim reported that after she went to Sharp’s room, he tried to get her to smoke marijuana with him, and she initially refused. However, she indicated that he threatened to tell his girlfriend she was asking to do sexual things with him if she didn’t smoke with him, and she then gave in, the complaint indicates.

The victim also provided police with specific details about the type of bed in his room, the pillows, blankets, and sheets, and decorative items on his walls, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, the victim said that while they were smoking the marijuana, Sharp began touching her in a sexual manner, and she pushed his hand away. She noted he was making her feel uncomfortable, and she continued pushing his hands away, but he then began to undress her.

The victim told police that Sharp then used force to remove all of her clothing and then raped her, according to the complaint.

The victim reported that she did scream, but Sharp placed a pillow over her face. She told police that she was able to breathe under the pillow, but it muffled her screams. She also indicated that she pushed Sharp away but was unable to push him off of her.

The complaint notes that the victim told police she told Sharp to stop multiple times and started to cry. She also indicated that Sharp threatened to “hurt her” if she ever told anyone, and said she had believed him because he was “a very scary dude.”

The victim told police she told her cousin about the rape in the summer of 2020 but asked her cousin to keep it a secret. She then told her mother the same summer, but chose not to report it to police at the time. When asked why she was now reporting the crime, the victim explained that since Sharp had other charges against him for similar crimes, she finally felt comfortable telling her story, according to the complaint.

The victim also told police that Sharp had sexually assaulted her a second time, shortly before Christmas of 2019, approximately two weeks after the initial assault, the complaint notes.

The victim indicated she was at his residence, helping clean for his mother, who had health issues, when she went upstairs to use the bathroom. She told police Sharp then came upstairs and told her to unlock the bathroom door and made threats against her if she didn’t open it. She then opened the door, and Sharp entered the bathroom. Sharp then forced her to have sexual intercourse with him again, without her consent. She noted that she told Sharp she didn’t want to have sex with him, but he did it anyway, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes the victim also disclosed that Sharp had sent her a photo of his genitals.

The victim’s mother, who sat in on the interview, agreed with the information the victim gave and explained how they were waiting for the right time to come forward with the report, according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Sharp through Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on October 22.

Court documents indicate Sharp also entered a plea of not guilty on October 18 on rape and sexual assault charges related to the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in Venango County.

Sharp was previously sentenced to two years of probation on a second-degree misdemeanor charge of indecent assault in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

