Patricia F. Depew, 71, of Oil City, PA., passed away Oct. 28, 2021 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca after an extended illness.

Born March 17, 1950 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Francis & Virginia Smith Campagna.

Patricia was a 1968 graduate of Venango Christian High School and a 1971 graduate of St. Vincent Nursing School.

Mrs. Depew had worked for Oil City Hospital, Franklin Hospital and retired from UPMC-Northwest in 2016 , where she worked in outpatient and recovery.

Patty was married on Aug. 11, 1984 to James W. Depew and he survives.

She loved the beach, and always put her kids and grandkids first.

She was an animal lover through and through, with a special love for hummingbirds.

She also had a special place in her heart for her cat Phoenix.

Patty was an excellent nurse, and many would comment how wonderful their care was when she was attending to them.

She loved kids and took great care of them when she was in in pediatrics.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children

Brian Depew & his wife JoAnne of LaFayette, FL; Gregory Depew & his wife Jackelyn of Oil City; Brittany Depew of Titusville; two grandchildren, Alexis Vancise and Jacob Vancise; 5 sisters, Judy Eckelberger of Lakeland, FL, Gloria Boals & her husband Sam of Franklin, Linda Hill of Seneca, Nancy Mason & her husband Brian of Seneca, Mary Stearns of Seneca, and by one brother, James Campagna &his wife Donna of Seneca.

She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sharon Bradford, and a brother-in-law, John Depew; and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Tommy Depew, her in-laws John & Evelyn Depew and three brothers-in-law, Tim Stearns, William Hill and Dennis Eckelberger and by a niece Marcy Eckelberger

Private Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family with Fr. Jonathan Schmolt, Presiding.

Memorials may be made to Community Playhouse, Venango County Humane Society or to a charity of ones choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

