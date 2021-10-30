Philip R. Jones Sr., 83, of Franklin, passed away at UPMC Northwest on Wednesday evening, October 27, 2021.

Born in Paint Twp., Clarion County he was a son of the late June Kiefer Antoske.

Phil was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

He was a skilled craftsman who worked for many years as a master carpenter.

Phil worked for Norm Nilsson, Dave & Dale Schreckengost and B&J Construction.

In his earlier years, Phil was a standout athlete who played numerous sports.

Phil was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

On November 9, 1968 he married the former Anita Fornof and she preceded him in death on March 19, 2011.

Surviving are four children; Kimberly Sue Culver and husband Kevin of Franklin, Philip R. Jones Jr. of Franklin, Kathi Reed and her husband Jeff of Franklin and Kevin E. Jones of Franklin; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and two sisters, Audrey Riling and Diane Antoski.

In addition to his mother and wife, he was preceded in death by seven siblings; Paul L. Jones, Alberta Wiley, Harry Geesey, Buck Jones, Bob Jones, June Mease and Helen Heath.

Visitation and services will be held privately for Phil’s family.

Phil will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife at Rynd Farm Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.