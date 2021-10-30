Police: Area Man Faces Indecent Exposure Charge After Urinating in Public

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Sigel man accused of urinating in a public parking lot in view of other people.

Court documents indicate the Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 64-year-old William Douglas Green.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:30 p.m. on October 18, Punxsutawney-based State Police received a report of an incident of indecent exposure.

A known victim reported she had been sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot to a business on North Main Street, in Young Township, Jefferson County, when she observed a man walking toward his vehicle. The victim told police the man then put down the items he purchased, unzipped his pants, and began urinating on the ground next to his vehicle, facing her, according to the complaint.

The victim reported that she got out of her vehicle and confronted the man about having his genitals in view in public. She said he then stopped urinating, walked to the rear of his vehicle, and began urinating again. The vehicle then got the registration plate number from the vehicle and took the information to the police, the complaint indicates.

The registration came back to William Douglas Green, the complaint notes.

Police also went to the business to attempt to obtain additional information.

According to the complaint, while police were at the business, an employee reported that employees at the business had seen Green urinate on the property on other, previous occasions.

Police made contact with Green on October 21 to discuss the incident with him.

Green told police that on the day of the incident, someone had been using the public restroom and said that he “could not hold it.” He also reportedly admitted he did not open a vehicle door to attempt to shield himself, according to the complaint.

When asked about urinating on the property other times, Green’s response was “probably.” the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Green through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on October 26:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on November 9, with Judge Mizerock presiding.

