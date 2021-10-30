Say What?!: Clerk Persuaded Michigan Man to Buy Jackpot-Winning Lottery Ticket

MICHIGAN – A Michigan man who doesn’t normally play lottery games said a store clerk talked him into buying the ticket that earned him $25,000 a year for life.

Bruce Judycki, 69, of Westland, told Michigan Lottery officials he was talking to the clerk at Hunter and Wayne Liquor in Westland when the other man made a suggestion.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.