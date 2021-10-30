Schmader, Carbaugh Facing Off for Forest County Sheriff

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Forest County residents are primed to choose a new county sheriff on Tuesday, November 2, with Democrat Joseph Schmader and Republican William Carbaugh Jr. on the ballot.

(Pictured above, from left: Joseph Schmader and William Carbaugh Jr.)

The winner will take over for Sheriff Bob Wolfgang, who has held the position since 2002 and chose not to seek re-election this year.

William Carbaugh Jr.

William Carbaugh Jr. is the Republican candidate and has previously worked for the Venango County Sheriff’s Office and the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, where he is currently chief deputy sheriff. He has also worked as a county detective with the district attorney’s office.

A 1997 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School and Clarion County Career Center, where he got a certification in Protective Services, he went on to attend Indiana University Municipal Police Academy in 1998, where he received his Act 120 Municipal Police certification. Then, in 2001, he received his Act 2-114 Deputy Sheriff’s certification.

“My goals are to work closely with the Pennsylvania State Police PICS system to streamline license to carry, continue contracted patrols and our involvement with community and school programs,” Carbaugh told exploreClarion.com.

“I am looking forward to continuing to educate the community with drug issues, scams, and identify theft.”

Carbaugh said that as chief deputy, he has worked closely with Sheriff Wolfgang on budgeting, the patrol schedule, and other supervising assignments.

He noted that he also intends to continue the popular “Shop With a Cop” program.

“We are currently getting ready for our ninth annual program. This program benefits the kids of the Forest Area School District.”

Carbaugh noted he is also a firm believer in the Second Amendment Rights that each law-abiding citizen has the right to own, possess, keep, and bear arms.

“If you choose me as your next elected sheriff of Forest County, I will ensure that these rights are not infringed. I will stand with you as citizens to assure that your rights are not in vain under the Constitution and the Bill of Rights,” Carbaugh said.

“If elected, I will work hard to keep Forest County safe and be committed to serving the people.”

Joseph Schmader

Joseph Schmader is the Democratic candidate, an 11 year Army and National Guard veteran, veteran of the Kane Police Department, and previous Chief of Police, as well as being an active member in the Marienville Volunteer Fire Department.

“I moved to Marienville from Tionesta in 2018, my beautiful wife Denise and I bought our house in 2020 and feel very blessed and happy to call Forest County our home. I feel very grateful to have such a wonderful community to raise our children in and make our memories in,” Schmader told exploreClarion.com.

“I care about our homes, our families, our county, and our country.”

According to Schmader, he also has a strong belief in the Constitution of the United States and all its amendments, which he noted are “equally important to each and every one of us,” and which he will always defend.

Schmader said that during his career in law enforcement, he has also developed a strong belief in equality and accountability.

“Previously serving the public as a constable in Knox Township, I developed a true sense of working for the people. County government is what directly affects us as residents. The office of sheriff should be constitutional and do the work of the courts, providing safety and well-being for the people of the county.”

His time with the Marienville Volunteer Fire Company has also inspired some ideas.

“One of my goals is to find a solution to the ongoing non-presence of a much-needed ambulance service in our area.”

Schmader said he’d like to develop the sheriff’s office into a very “community-based” office, with more county-wide patrols, including foot patrols.

“What the residents do in their homes is their business until they bring it out into the streets or call us to their homes,” he noted.

Schmader said that overall, he believes people are not just “red or blue” and can come together to make Forest County a better place.

“I believe that the sheriff’s office should be throughout this beautiful county and in our schools, making a difference for our children. The sheriff’s office that I would lead will continue to do contracted patrols, county-wide patrols, serve warrants, post tax sales, conduct sheriff’s sales, prisoner transports, provide security and safety to festivals throughout the county, and have educational programs for adults and children.”

He noted he would make sure the sheriff’s office and the Pennsylvania State Police continue to work cohesively together.

“The Pennsylvania State Police are a valuable resource with respected police officers who are extremely well trained to serve and protect.”

