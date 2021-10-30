Union/A-C Valley Wallops Visiting Coudersport 51-0 in Regular Season Finale

RIMERSBURG (D9/EYT) – It was all Union/A-C Valley as the Falcon Knights picked up their seventh win of the season in a 51-0 win over visiting Coudersport on Friday night.

“We mixed things up this week and had different guys in there,” said Union/A-C Valley Head Football Coach Brad Dittman. “We wanted to see what some of these younger guys could do and light a fire under some of our older guys. It worked.”

Overall, Union/A-C Valley compiled 529 yards of offense in the contest with well over 300 of those coming on the ground.

“I am proud of these guys the way they came out and started,” said Dittman. “We made it a point we wanted to come out and start fast while being efficient on offense. We wanted to run the ball, not turn it over, and score some points. I think we were able to do that tonight.”

Dittman gave credit to both his defensive and offensive line group for setting the tone of the game at the line of scrimmage.

“Our three defensive linemen do not get enough credit. Landon Chalmers, Colton Murray, and Mikey Card are a pretty tough task. They get in the backfield and create havoc for us and also free up the linebackers to run free. They have just continued to get better and better as the season has gone on.”

“We switched our guys around on our offensive line, and I think it paid off. They were able to control the line of scrimmage and give our running backs creases and our quarterbacks time. Up front, we controlled the line of scrimmage all night, and the stats show that.”

Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

After a quick three and out from Coudersport to start the game, Union/A-C Valley set the tone of the night it was going to be as Mikey Card came out running hard on the opening drive and would eventually find the end zone on a nine-yard touchdown run. After a missed point-after try, the Falcon Knights led 6-0.

The defense again forced three and outs for Coudersport on the Falcons’ next two possessions, and the home team would take advantage of this on their third offensive possession. Junior quarterback Bailey Crissman would connect with senior wide-out Skyler Roxbury on a route across the middle which Roxbury would take 71 yards for a receiving touchdown. After a failed two-point conversion, the home squad held a two-possession lead by a 12-0 count.

Coudersport found some success on their next possession as they picked up their first first-down of the game. However, the Union/A-C Valley defense continued to put the pressure on and forced a punt on the opening play of the second quarter.

After Union/A-C Valley regained possession of the punt, they would put together an eight-play drive that resulted in a touchdown run from sophomore Dawson Camper on a three-yard carry. Another failed two-point conversion held the score up at 18-0 in favor of Union/A-C Valley.

When talking about point-after attempts and two-point conversions, Dittman says this is a point of emphasis going into the postseason.

“It has been kind of an Achilles’ heel for us,” Ditman explained. “We are working hard on trying to make our kicks and execute on conversions. We cannot leave those points on the board here as we head into the playoffs.”

Though not planned, Union/A-C Valley was able to catch the Falcons off-guard as a pooched kick went more than 10 yards and sat in a soft spot on the Falcons’ return alignment. Zac Cooper raced down the sideline and recovered the kick for Union/A-C Valley to give the home team a free offensive possession.

The Falcon Knights would make the visiting team pay for their mistake as Roxbury found the end zone for the second time in the opening half off of a 38-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Brody Dittman. After another failed conversion, the Falcon Knight led Coudersport 24-0 with 7:08 to go in the first half.

Ryan Cooper would come up big once again for Union/A-C Valley as he picked off a pass from Coudersport quarterback Gavyn Ayers to give the Falcon Knights yet another possession. The team rewarded Cooper’s effort with a pass his way from Dittman which would go for an eight-yard score. After a successful point after from Murray, the home team was up 31-0 still in the second quarter.

They would add another score and point after before the half as Ryan Cooper would catch a 70-yard touchdown from Crissman to help the team take a 38-0 lead into halftime.

Union/A-C Valley would add two more touchdowns in the second half while continuing to pound the football and use the clock to their advantage. Dawson Camper was the go-to back in the second half for Union/A-C Valley as he and Card both went over the century mark on the ground.

Camper would have a touchdown run of six yards in the third quarter to make it 44-0 and added a one-yard touchdown in the last quarter with 3:14 to play to make it 50-0. Murray connected on the point after an attempt to make it a 51-0 ball game which would be the final score.

Union/A-C Valley now sports a 7-2 overall record going into the District 9 playoffs while their Potter County opponent Friday evening, Coudersport, is 4-5 to end the regular season.

“I am super proud of our guys tonight,” Dittman said. We put guys in different positions and moved guys around to create a spark, and I think it did. These younger guys went in there and they played really well, which showed us they can play as well. It was a total team effort.”

