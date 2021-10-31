A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A slight chance of showers between midnight and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Light southwest wind.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

