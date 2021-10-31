All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Ed Sheffer
Ed Sheffer served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Edward J. Sheffer
Born: March 19, 1944
Died: October 9, 2021
Hometown: Franklin, Pa. – formerly of West Freedom, Parker, and Emlenton area
Branch: U.S. Army
Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Transportation Specialist E-2. He was also a Vietnam War Veteran and earned many medals in the time that he had served.
He was a lifelong member of the VFW Post 1835 in Franklin.
Click here to view a full obituary.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything”.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.