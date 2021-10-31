Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Monster Cookies

Don’t be surprised if all the monsters come out of hiding when you assemble these fun and easy treats!

Ingredients

1 can (16 ounces) chocolate frosting

1 package (13 ounces) chocolate chip cookies



8 large marshmallowsMega buttons or edible candy eyeballsEdible black decorating markerWhite baking chips

Directions

~Spoon about one tablespoon frosting on half of a cookie bottom; cover with another cookie, gently press together.

~Cut marshmallows crosswise in half. For eyes, decorate Mega Buttons with an edible marker; press into the cut side of the marshmallow. Place a small amount of frosting on the bottom of the marshmallow; press gently onto the cookie. For teeth, press baking chips into the frosting. Repeat.

