 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Monster Cookies

Sunday, October 31, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Don’t be surprised if all the monsters come out of hiding when you assemble these fun and easy treats!

Ingredients

1 can (16 ounces) chocolate frosting
1 package (13 ounces) chocolate chip cookies

8 large marshmallows
Mega buttons or edible candy eyeballs
Edible black decorating marker
White baking chips

Directions

~Spoon about one tablespoon frosting on half of a cookie bottom; cover with another cookie, gently press together.

~Cut marshmallows crosswise in half. For eyes, decorate Mega Buttons with an edible marker; press into the cut side of the marshmallow. Place a small amount of frosting on the bottom of the marshmallow; press gently onto the cookie. For teeth, press baking chips into the frosting. Repeat.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.