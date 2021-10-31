Clarion Women’s Swimming & Diving: Golden Eagles Dominate Allegheny in Dual

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s swimming & diving team got back to action in Tippin Natatorium on Saturday afternoon, with Clarion defeating Allegheny by a score of 160-45.

Clarion boasted the top finisher in all 11 events contested on the day, and in many cases stacked the top of the leaderboard with several top finishers.

“The progress made over the last two weeks has been extremely noticeable,” said head coach Bree Kelley. “I’m proud of all aspects of their performances today – the racing, the times, the strategy. They were all evident today.”

Things got off on the right foot in the 200 Medley Relay, with the quartet of Stephanie Setar, Sydney Davidson, Autumn Fortney, and Hannah Greenway outpacing the second-place Gators by nearly five full seconds. The Golden Eagles touched the wall in 1:49.03. That led to a dominant performance in the first distance event of the day, as Clarion swimmers swept the top three spots in the 1000 Free. Maddy Murphy was the first to finish, knocking out a time of 11:22.01. That gave her a .04-second edge over Sarah Murray, who took second with a time of 11:22.05. Courtney Kosanovic placed third with a 12:02.05.

Jordan Kutchak and Haley Miller kept the stretch going with a 1-2 finish in the 200 Free, with both hitting PSAC qualifying marks in the process. Kutchak finished first with a time of 2:00.34 while Miller logged a mark of 2:01.98. Greenway followed with a PSAC qualifying time in the 50 Free, winning with a time of 24.33 and leading the trio of Golden Eagles atop the board in the event.

Corina Paszek was the next Golden Eagle to hit a conference qualifier, winning the 200 IM with a time of 2:17.90, and Autumn Fortney did the same in the 100 Fly with a winning time of 1:00.62. The Golden Eagles put up the top three finishers in the 100 Free, including Kutchak and Miller, who hit qualifying marks with times of 55.29 and 55.56 respectively. Paszek was the third to touch the wall, doing so in 56.78. Setar won the 100 Back with a time of 1:01.21 to meet the conference standard.

Kaitlynn Henninge led off another huge result in the 500 Free, winning with a time of 5:30.07. Murray and Murphy were just behind her, with Murray coming in within a third of a second to take second place. The Golden Eagles then boasted the top four finishers in the 100 Breaststroke, with all four – Davidson, Candice Chalus, Tidawee Srun, and Hailey Fry – all hitting PSAC qualifying marks. The 200 Free Relay team closed out the day with a win, finishing in 1:40.55.

The swimmers were not the only ones enjoying an exciting day, as the women’s divers saw some history as well as NCAA qualifying marks hit. Alexa Gonczi set a new pool record for the renovated Tippin Natatorium in the 1m Dive, making an NCAA cut with a 441.45 in the 11-dive competition. Gonczi also led her teammates in the 3m Dive, scoring a 254.03.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.