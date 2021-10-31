Contrasting Vision for Clarion-Limestone’s Future on Display in School Board Race

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two candidates with very different views on education are running for Region One (Clarion Township) of the Clarion-Limestone School District.

(Pictured above, from left: Gary Sproul and Hannah Allison)

Gary Sproul

Sproul is the Republican candidate for Region One and the current incumbent, being previously elected in 2017.

As to why he should be re-elected, Sproul stated that his experience in education is top-notch, citing his previous teaching experience in the Redbank Valley School District.

“I am the only board member to have experience with curriculum, state standards, benchmarks,” he told exploreClarion.com. “When I look at previous boards in C-L, no one has had the experience that I had in curriculum.”

Sproul added, “Of anybody who’s probably running in the county, I probably have the most experience with curriculum.”

According to Sproul, C-L needs to expand its extra-curricular offerings, especially in regards to languages, the arts, and more practical, hands-on education.

Additionally, he said he is fiscally responsible, and in his four years on the board, taxes have not been raised.

“Why would you do that when you have $5 million in the bank and people are struggling right now with inflation. I don’t think it’s right to the taxpayer,” said Sproul.

Regarding C-L banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory, Sproul stated it was a “proactive” move to ensure the district avoids future problems.

“I don’t have any trouble teaching history the way it is,” he said. “I look at it (as) what is the purpose. Why are they pushing this agenda on children? I don’t believe schools should be teaching indoctrination, whether it’s conservative or liberal. Our job as a school is to teach reading, to teach history, to prepare our kids for lifelong job opportunities.”

A novel idea Sproul suggested was for different school districts in the county to work together to provide more opportunities for students. He said this could take the form of two districts agreeing to share teachers, with each district assuming responsibility for half the teacher’s salary.

“Say we don’t have enough students that want a certain type of course,” he postulated. “We only need a teacher part-time. Let’s say that Redbank Valley has the same issue with the same type of coursework. Why not think out of the box that that person, we hire them full time, so they are full time and have benefits that they can be shared with Redbank? Why not share these services and provide a great opportunity instead of cutting? That would strengthen all the school districts in our county.”

Sproul explained to exploreClarion.com that his opponent, Hannah Allison, lacks the qualifications and has a disinterest in school affairs, plainly stating, “My opponent is not qualified to be on this board.”

“We’ve had many meetings this year, especially with COVID and reopening,” he said. “We probably had about 16 public meetings. She’s been to like three.”

Sproul was a teacher for 39 years, spending most of his career at Redbank Valley School District. He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in reading, and has conducted postgraduate work in supervision and curriculum.

He is a member of the Cornerstone Church of Clarion.

Hannah Allison

Allison is the Democratic candidate for Region One and said her campaign slogan is “It’s time to be reasonable.”

“I’m all about teacher autonomy and individualized education,” she told exploreClarion.com. “The teachers are the experts in the field. If the board has hired them, they should be allowed to do their job freely.”

By individualized education, Allison explained she meant providing C-L students with the tools they need to succeed.

“Keeping class sizes small. Meeting kids where they’re at. Working with kids where they’re at, whether that means that they need an IEP or whether that means they need to be allowed to have a fidget or a standing desk. Or, if the kid doesn’t learn well with a specific learning style, to figure what works well for each kid.”

For teacher autonomy, Allison stated that teachers need to be allowed to choose how they teach based on their students’ needs and personal teaching styles.

She also said the recent banning of Critical Race Theory by the school board is problematic, as it might hamper the school from teaching accurate history.

“It is an advanced, deconstructionist legal theory that’s not being taught to students, so there’s no need to ban it,” stated Allison. “What they’re doing is potentially creating problems where it’s going to be difficult for them to teach real history because it’s too controversial.”

Allison agreed her viewpoints are very different from Sproul’s.

Additionally, Allison stated she wants to see more open communication between the school board, administration, staff, and parents.

“The biggest thing is more open and honest communication between the administration, the board, and the staff,” she said. “I would like to see people be more willing to listen to one another, to consider compromises, and work together as a team.”

Saying she is running because she “loves this school,” Allison remarked everyone with an interest in seeing C-L succeed needs to set aside their differences to provide the best possible education.

“I just want to see them continue to be committed to excellence,” she said. “It’s time to listen to each other and consider where other people are coming from and be willing to give people the benefit of the doubt, be willing to consider opinions and desires different than your own.”

Allison attended Redbank Valley School District. She holds an English undergraduate degree and a Master’s in Human Relations from Liberty University.

Currently, she works as the manager at Michelle’s Café in Clarion, Previously Allison worked as a dissertation consultant at Liberty for doctoral students. Her two children currently attend C-L.

