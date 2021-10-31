Halloween Happenings: Trick-or Treat Times in Clarion County and Surrounding Areas, and More

A look at this year’s trick-or-treat schedules for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.

However, along with fun holiday activities, the scare season also brings some dangers that can create harmful situations for families and their property.

TRICK-OR-TREAT SCHEDULES

CLARION COUNTY



Clarion Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.



East Brady Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Farmington Township

When: TBA

Foxburg Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Hawthorn Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Knox Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Knox Township

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



New Bethlehem and South New Bethlehem Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Paint Township

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Rimersburg Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: The Lions Club Halloween Parade will take place prior to Trick-or-Treat. Line-up will be at Heeter Lumber at 5:00 p.m. and the parade will start down Main Street at 5:30 p.m. and will end at the fire hall. There will be no judging due to COVID, but treats will be handed out to all participants.



Salem Township

When: Saturday, October 30, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Shippenville Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Sligo Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



St. Petersburg Borough

When: TBA



Strattanville

When: TBA



Washington Township

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

FOREST COUNTY





Marienville/Jenks Township

When: TBA



Tionesta Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.

JEFFERSON COUNTY



Brockway Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Brookville Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: The Halloween Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on October 30



Corsica Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, beginning at 6:00 p.m.



Punxsutawney Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: The Halloween Parade will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Sigel/Eldred Township

When: Saturday, October 30, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Falls Creek Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: The Halloween Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on October 31

VENANGO COUNTY



Clintonville Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: A Halloween Party will be held at the Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department starting at 5 p.m.



Cooperstown Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cornplanter Township

When: TBA



Cranberry Township

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Emlenton Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.



Franklin

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: To participate, turn your porch light on.



Irwin Township

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Oakland Township

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Oil City

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Pinegrove Township

When: TBA



Pleasantville Borough

When: Thursday, October 28, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Polk Borough

When: October 31, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



President Township

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Richland Township

When: Saturday, October 30, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Rouseville Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Additional Information: Rouseville Borough will be serving hotdogs and drinks from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. during trick or treat and handing out treats for the kids.



Sandycreek Township

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Sugarcreek Borough

When: Sunday, October 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Utica Borough

When: Saturday, October 30, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.



Disclaimer: exploreClarion.com is providing this guide as a community service and is not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate information.

It is suggested that discretion is used when choosing which events are suitable for children.



Please consider these Halloween Safety Tips courtesy of Nationwide Insurance.

Provide adult supervision

Trick or treat is safer – not to mention more fun – in groups, and adult supervision is essential. So get together with other adults and make an evening of it. Bring cell phones for quick pictures and emergencies, but leave them in your pockets to avoid getting distracted.

Stay on the sidewalks

The thrill of the holiday often factors into accidents as excited kids rush from door to door. Keep children on the sidewalks, and shepherd them carefully when they need to cross the road. In areas without sidewalks, walk on the far edge of the road, facing traffic.

Carefully check candy

Check candy for choking hazards like gum and hard candies. Throw away any candy that is not sealed with a wrapper and avoid homemade treats received from strangers.

Costume safety tips

Choose bright, visible costumes

When selecting a costume, opt for the bright-colored outfits and add a touch of reflective tape to the material. Stick some reflective tape on their trick-or-treat bags as well so they can be easily spotted by motorists. Lastly, don’t forget to make sure they’re equipped with a flashlight or glow stick – must-have accessories for any costume.

Make sure costumes are well-fitted and safe

Being visible isn’t the only safety consideration for a costume. The right fit is just as important. Here’s some advice on keeping your child’s ensemble safe and secure:

• Prevent accidental tripping or entanglement by making sure costumes aren’t too big or long

• Avoid masks that block vision, but if your child wears one – it should have large eye, nose, and mouth openings. You can also op for makeup or face paint as an alternative

• Costumes, wigs, and accessories should contain a label indicating they are flame resistant

• Make sure accessories such as swords, canes, or sticks are not sharp or too long

Makeup safety

If makeup is a part of your child’s Halloween costume plans, make sure it is non-toxic and test it on a small area first. Before your child goes to bed, make sure to remove all makeup.

Home Safety Tips

Jack-o-lantern safety

Young children can paint or color their pumpkins instead of carving. Or have them draw a face with markers and an adult can do the carving. Use colorful glow sticks inside your Jack-o-lanterns instead of candles to prevent burns.

Home decoration safety

If you’re turning your home into a haunted house, keep safety in mind: make sure steps, sidewalks, porches, and paths are well-lit and free of decorations and holiday props. Keep decorations away from fireplaces and candles.

Take precaution against pranks and vandalism

Unfortunately, vandalism often increases during Halloween. That’s why taking these precautions is a good idea:

• If you’re going away during Halloween, make it seem like you’re still home by turning down the volume of your answering machine and phone, covering your garage windows, and leaving your curtains in normal positions with valuables out of sight.

• Install outdoor lighting (activated by a photocell or movement) to illuminate the area around your home during Halloween.

• Consider purchasing a security system that directly alerts police to intruders.

• Trim shrubs and large trees before Halloween so trespassers have fewer hiding spots.

• Make sure your homeowners’ insurance policy is up-to-date.

Car and driving safety tips

Use extra caution while driving

Drivers need to take particular care on this chaotic night. Keep your car parked if you can, but if you have to drive through a neighborhood, take it much slower than normal. Watch for kids who may dart between cars and into the road without looking. Read our Halloween Driving Safety Guide for more useful tips.

Protect your car

Cars are another common target of vandalism on Halloween. Here are some ways you can help secure your car:

• Park inside if you can on Halloween. Your garage is your best bet. If you do not have a garage you may want to consider investing in some outdoor lighting for your driveway and yard.

• Make sure your car is locked on Halloween. Oftentimes, vandals complete their missions with ease when doors are unlocked and windows are down/cracked.

• Consider a car alarm.

• Hide your valuables on Halloween. Don’t give thieves any extra incentive to break into your car.

