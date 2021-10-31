 

Haunted Clarion – Part Four: ‘Hart Chapel’

Sunday, October 31, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

IMG_2234CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – As we celebrate Halloween this year, exploreClarion.com has been investigating the paranormal incidents in Clarion County. Below is the fourth and final episode of the 2021 Haunted Clarion series:

(Photos and video by: Prince Brooks of Prince Brooks Photography)

Part Four: Hart Chapel”

Likely the most famous haunted location in Clarion County, Hart Chapel is iconic as a symbol of Clarion University, as well as the paranormal in Clarion.

Although there are many spooky tales coming from Hart Chapel, exploreClarion.com discovered that some of the stories focus on an actor, in some versions named William.

At some point early in the 20th century, Ohio resident William traveled to Clarion to present his original play. Expecting a positive reception, William became distraught when his play tanked.

In his desperation, William hung himself from the rafters of “the chapel” as it was known then (the name Hart wasn’t added until the 1970s).

IMG_2235

Another version of the story has William falling in love with a girl who wanted him to leave acting and get a job with her father. After William refused, the girl left him, and again, feeling tremendous sorrow, hung himself in Hart Chapel.

Regardless of which version is true, paranormal investigators have been brought in to the building multiple times in the past and confirmed Hart Chapel is, in fact, haunted.

The author of this article can confirm that he has experienced paranormal activity in Hart Chapel, enough for him to be wary every time he goes in.

Because of its notoriety and the amount of paranormal that takes place there, it is fitting that Hart Chapel serves as the final episode of Haunted Clarion.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

