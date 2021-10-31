 

Patricia D. “Pat” Confer

Sunday, October 31, 2021 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-2gRGiQjmefWFajePatricia D. “Pat” Confer, 74, of Sligo, passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at her home.

She was born on Dec. 23, 1946 in Clarion, Pa., the daughter of James L. and Betty (Guntrum) Ramsey.

Pat was a lifelong resident of the Clarion area and a member of the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church.

She enjoyed crocheting, word puzzles, spending time with her grandchildren and her beloved dog, Buddy.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, James Confer and wife, Bobbie Jo of Rimersburg; her daughters, Peggy Hawk of Sligo and Sharon Confer of Rimersburg; and six grandchildren, Kendra Boni and husband, Brad, Daniel R. Hawk, Casey Confer, Rick Marzullo, Emily Marzullo, and Charlie Slee; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Sally Ramsey.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be private at Pat’s request.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Pat’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.


