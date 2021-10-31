Redbank School Board Region Two Election Sees Candidates Propose Change for District

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (ETY) – Incumbent Darren Bain seeks his second term on the Redbank Valley School Board representing Region Two (New Bethlehem/Porter), while challenger Mitch Blose aspires for the position.

(Pictured above, from left: Darren Bain and Mitch Blose)

Darren Bain

Bain is the incumbent for the Redbank Region Two school board seat, previously being elected in 2017. He works for Giant Eagle.

“The reason I want to be re-elected is four years ago the district wasn’t in a great place,” he told exploreClarion.com. “I think that we were lacking leadership at the administrative level. I think we were lacking a little bit of organization. What I think I’ve seen is a transformation of people starting to listen to new ideas and listen to ways to fix problems.”

Bain stressed his experience, stating he was previously part of the New Bethlehem Borough Council, which made him knowledgeable in pecuniary matters. He named the school’s budget, its administrative leadership, and “bringing back the way Redbank used to be.”

“You know, the teachers and the administration and the community – everybody marching forward, everybody getting along and everybody thriving. That’s what I want to get back to,” he said. “The vision also includes looking at long-term strategy, too. How do you continue to grow and attract talent? You’re going to do that through a healthy school district.”

Bain also mentioned recapturing the Redbank Valley school spirit and building and facilities maintenance as two things he wants to work on as part of the school board.

Regarding contract negotiations with the Redbank Valley teachers, Bain stated he wants to get to a point where negotiations do not take more than 800 days, as they currently have, and ensure the contract is “fair” to both the teachers and the school district.

“I’d like to see us get to the point where we’re giving fair contracts,” he said. “Contracts that don’t exceed our revenues and its fair to the teachers and it’s on time.”

Making a case for himself to be re-elected, Bain said he is transparent and asks tough questions during board meetings.

“I’m going to ask questions,” he stated. “I want to understand the issues. I want to understand if there is a different way to do it. Like right now, we’re struggling with kids leaving school. They’re leaving school and going to cyber school, and it has an extreme burden on the budget. So, looking for creative ways to entice those kids to come back.”

Bain has been a lifelong resident of New Bethlehem. All three of his kids have attended Redbank Valley School District, with his youngest currently a senior there. He has volunteered in a wide variety of youth sports leagues and previously served on the New Bethlehem Borough Council for ten years.

Bain graduated from Redbank Valley in 1994. He first attended Pittsburgh Technical Institute for an associate’s degree, which he said is how he got his job at Giant Eagle. Later, he obtained a business degree from Kaplan University.

Mitch Blose

Blose is challenging Bain for the Redbank Region Two seat. He works at his family businesses, Zack’s and Tri-County Health and Fitness, both in New Bethlehem.

He positioned himself as a strong conservative, telling exploreClarion.com, “Especially right now, it’s important to have conservative values.”

As to why he’s running for the school board, Blose said he is worried if he does not step up, the school district might not exist in the near future.

“I am a true freedom American that wants to make sure that stays the way it is. I believe if I don’t get involved, we might not have the school within the next five years, and if we do, it’s going to be ruled by the federal government,” he said.

Blose stated he was against the Pennsylvania masking order in schools and would be against a future vaccine mandate, as well.

“I don’t support any of the stuff they’ve been doing since March of 2020,” he said.

Blose believes serious changes need to be made to the Redbank Valley School District, including the adoption of the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child model, which he says would empower students and foster a healthier learning environment.

“It directly connects the student with all the teachers, the teachers with the community, the community with the teachers, and the community with the students,” he said. “It’s a holistic thing. It creates a better culture for learning for the students.”

Though bringing Redbank closer to this model will take money, Blose said there was funding available for schools implementing this model through the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Regarding the Redbank Valley Education Association’s strike earlier this school year, he commented the strike was brought about by “ignorance for a lot of different reasons.”

“You can’t pay your people if you don’t have enough money. If you’re going to sign a contract that’s going to run you into the red year after year, you’re not going to exist in five years. Then all the teachers that went on strike because they wanted more money, now they’re going to have to find a new job because they paid them what they wanted,” Blose said.

It was also his opinion the school board has not been transparent with the teachers as to what the district’s financials are, which prevents the district and the teacher’s union from reaching a fair agreement.

“That’s the main problem,” Blose said. “I don’t think the teachers are being told what is actually happening behind the scenes. If you have open and honest communication, that’s when you have high-quality relationships.”

Blose was born and raised in New Bethlehem. He is a former Redbank School District student and attended Slippery Rock University, where he majored in health and physical education. He serves as the treasurer of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce.

