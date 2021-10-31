Say What?!: Boa Constrictor Found in Bushes Behind Chicago-Area Home

CHICAGO, Il. – Police in a Chicago suburb are trying to find the owner of a large boa constrictor found in the bushes behind a home.

The Niles Police Department said a landscaper doing work behind a Niles home found the large snake slithering under a bush.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.