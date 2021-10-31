‘Boss’ Buck: Clarion County’s Most Infamous Outlaw – Part Two
“Boss” Buck, Clarion County’s most infamous outlaw, was also known as one of the most famous and successful horse thieves in the country.
(Pictured above: “Boss” Buck later in life, after he was released from prison.)
Nevertheless, being wily and cunning, Buck did not restrict himself to horsethieving. He was a notorious counterfeiter, as well, and it was this crime that would ultimately lead to his downfall.
The Counterfeit Gang
Around the 1850s, after already being established as a horse thief, Buck turned towards counterfeiting currency, specifically silver dollars, after he met a counterfeiter who sold him coin dies and other materials needed to make them.
Using a mixture of bismuth, antimony, tin, lead, and glass, Buck and his gang began pressing their own coins, establishing several manufacturing centers. He would move his operation between these locations so as to make it harder to find.
Research by exploreClarion.com found Buck was active counterfeiting in Eagle Furnace on Eagle Furnace Road in Beaver Township; Bear Creek near Parker; Prospect in Butler County; Shinnston, West Virginia; and in an old coal mine on a farm in Forest County just north of Wolf’s Corners.
The coins Buck and his gang made were high quality, and it was very difficult to tell the difference between them and the genuine silver dollars.
There is a story of Buck using his fake coins twice to buy goods from a man in Pittsburgh.
The man not realizing the coins were fake, and not recognizing who Buck was, took the counterfeits both times.
After the second buy, Buck, most likely holding back his laughter, told the man to be wary, as there was a known counterfeiter named “Boss” Buck in the area who was passing fake money.
Buck’s Many Arrests
Buck was an active counterfeiter for around 25 years until he was finally sent to prison for the crime in 1885.
He was arrested at least four other times before, however, although he was never convicted in any of these instances, usually because of a lack of evidence or missing witnesses.
For example, in 1863 Buck was in Franklin when authorities recognized him and chased him. A horse chase ensued, but Buck’s steed was faster and rode alongside the river far enough away from the lawmen so that they did not see him throw in the bag of counterfeit coins he had on him.
He slowed down and let the authorities catch him. The case was brought to trial but was dismissed for lack of evidence.
Nine years later, in 1872, Buck was again arrested, this time near his counterfeiting operation in Eagle Furnace. Apparently, a member of Buck’s gang had turned and was working with federal authorities to catch him.
Again, however, the case was dismissed due to lack of evidence. The star witness for the prosecution had seemingly disappeared.
It would not be until his final arrest in 1885 that Buck was convicted and sent to prison for counterfeiting. That story will be told in the third and last part of “Boss” Buck – Clarion County’s Most Infamous Outlaw.
This article is Part Two of an ongoing series into one of Clarion County’s most infamous outlaw, “Boss” Buck. Part One can be found here.
