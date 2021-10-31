 

Venango County Woman Accused of Hitting Juvenile With Baseball Bat

Sunday, October 31, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police,Car,Lights,At,Night,City,Street.,Red,And,BlueFRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a Franklin woman who allegedly struck her juvenile son with a baseball bat.

Court documents indicate the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Melissa Ann Mix.

According to a criminal complaint, around 10:19 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, Franklin Police were dispatched to a report of an assault involving a bat at a residence on Chestnut Street.

Police were then provided video footage, taken by a witness, of Melissa Ann Mix and a known juvenile victim in a verbal altercation during which both individuals had metal, children’s baseball bats, the complaint notes.

During the altercation, Mix swung the bat she was holding down in a forward motion in the direction of the victim. The bat missed its target, which was the bat in the victim’s hands, and struck the victim on the foot, the complaint states.

After police spoke to other individuals involved, it was determined that the victim was had been fighting with his brother over a video game, and when their mother, identified as Mix, intervened, she escalated the situation and began the altercation with the victim by being verbally and physically abusive, according to the complaint.

Mix was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 2:10 p.m. on October 23 on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, in Venango County Central Court with Judge Kirtland presiding.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

