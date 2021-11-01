A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9pm and 11pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

