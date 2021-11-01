Area Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 422

ARMSTRONG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area man was one of two people injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 422 on Thursday morning.

According to Indiana-based State Police, the crash happened around 10:52 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, on State Route 422, in Armstrong Township, Indiana County.

Police say 58-year-old Ricky J. Reesman, of Dayton, was operating a 2022 Peterbilt truck traveling on State Route 422 and following too closely behind a 2012 Workhorse Custom Chassis box van operated by 27-year-old Jayde M. Burns, of Vandergrift.

According to police, Reesman’s truck struck the rear of Burns’s van while Burns was making a left turn. Reesman then lost control and his truck rolled onto its driver’s side, spilling several thousand pounds of coal onto the roadway.

Both drivers suffered possible injuries of unknown severity and were transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center by Citizens Ambulance Service.

Both individuals were using seat belts.

Reesman’s truck sustained disabling damage, and Burns’s van sustained functional damage.

