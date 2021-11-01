Area Teen Injured in Chain-Reaction Collision on Route 322; One Vehicle Catches Fire

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area teen was injured in a chain-reaction crash that occurred on US 322 on Friday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the three-vehicle collision happened around 7:14 p.m. on Friday, October 29, on Route 322, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say a witness was traveling in front of the vehicles involved, and slowing down in the westbound lane preparing to make a left off of US 322, when the crash occurred.

According to police, 32-year-old Thomas P. Jasko, of Venus, was operating a 2016 Ford F-250 and failed to stop for the other units ahead of him. His vehicle then struck a 2007 Saturn Ion, operated by 19-year-old Zackery W. Fox, of Franklin, and pushed it into the rear of a 2019 Subaru Outback, operated by 60-year-old Ronda M. Curtis, of Dawsonville, Georgia.

Police note Fox’s vehicle then caught fire.

Fox and Curtis were using seat belts while Jasko was not.

Fox suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance.

Curtis and Jasko were not injured.

Jasko was cited for following too closely.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.