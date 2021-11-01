Audine M. Knoch Smith, 95, of Oil City, formerly of Franklin and Seneca passed away peacefully at her shared residence with her daughter late Friday evening, October 29, 2021.

Born in Oil City on December 18, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Louis O. and Eva M Rodgers Johnson.

Audine was a 1943 graduate of Oil City High School.

Audine first married Calvin A. Knoch in 1945 and he preceded her in death in 1981.

She then went on to marry Fred M. Smith in 1984 and he preceded her in death in 1989.

For 15 years, Audine worked as a Hoffman Reading and Math Aide in the Cranberry School District.

After the passing of her second husband, she worked for 26 years till the age of 91 at the Presbyterian Nursing Home, now Oakwood Heights in Oil City, where she was affectionately known as the “Ice Lady.”

Audine was a former member of the Seneca United Methodist Church where she served as their choir director, and she was presently a member of the Congress Hill Church of God and served as their choir director for a time as well as played the organ for services for many years.

Music was a large part of Audine’s life, and she was a member of the Schubert Music and Literacy Club of Oil City where she served as chairperson for several years for the NW Junior Festival.

She was also a former member of the Community Concert Association, Venango Chorus, Venango Chamber Orchestra, Cranberry Grange and Sandy Creek Grange and was currently a member of Richland Grange.

After family, the endeavor that brought Audine the most fulfillment in life was her 33 years as a Girl Scout Leader and a 60-year member of the GSUSA.

Before giving up her Brownie Troop in Seneca, she had started having second generations of former girl members.

She often ran into former Scouts and would say, “That was one of my girls!”

Surviving are two daughters, Diane Morrison of Seneca, and Michelle Knoch of Oil City; nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, as well as her best pal, Bubby, a Boston Terrier.

She also is survived by a large second family, the Smiths, that have always remained close and dear to her heart.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin, where family and friends are welcome from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Tuesday.

The family would also like to request that masks be worn.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 12:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will follow at Brandon Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Congress Hill Church of God, 406 Congress Hill Rd., Franklin, PA 16323.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the Aseracare Hospice Team for the care and support given to Audine and her family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

