Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Charlotte
Monday, November 1, 2021 @ 12:11 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Charlotte.
Charlotte is an adult female Bernese Mountain Dog mix.
She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
For more information on Charlotte or to schedule an appointment to visit her, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.