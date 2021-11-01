Clarion Cross Country Places Fifth at Go Fast River Run

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Golden Eagle cross country team competed in their final regular-season meet of 2021, taking fifth at the Go Fast River Run hosted by Lock Haven.

The unconventional lineup featured a number of athletes making their season debuts, including Alice Fernald, one of the PSAC’s top sprinters in her last collegiate track & field action. Fernald placed ninth in the field to pace the Golden Eagles’ lineup, finishing the race in 25:41. Mary Maguire finished second among Clarion harriers with a time of 29:50, while Brianna Pennington (pictured above) was third on the team and 40th overall with a 31:10. Emily Prasko and Jenna Uncapher rounded out the top five for Clarion.

Taking sixth on the team was Leah Perry, who placed 51st overall.

